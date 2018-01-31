High school music students raise money to learn from leading LA professors

Jason Guevara, right, plays guitar in his classical guitar class on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (KXAN/Chris Davis)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s the opportunity of a lifetime for music students at an Austin high school, but they’ll need help with fundraising efforts to pay for their spring trip to southern California.

The trip, expected to cost around $200,000 in all, will take Akins High School guitar, orchestra and choir students to Los Angeles. Students are paying what they can, but each will be responsible for about $1,100, director of orchestras and classical guitar Paul Crockett said.

“You know, there are some schools where families can just write a check and that’s easy,” Crockett told KXAN. “For our kids, we’re looking at 70 percent that are economically disadvantaged.”

Classes will continue to host fundraisers through the spring, and Crockett and choir director Catherine Ballard set up a GoFundMe page to pay for part of it as well. The trip, which for some students will be their first time out of Texas or their first time on a plane, will provide more than a fun experience.

“Let’s have fun, but also let’s get this opportunity that we will not have ever in these kids’ lifetime,” Crockett said.

In planning the trip, he and Ballard reached out to professors at the University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music, considered one of the best places in the world to study music. So while they’re in L.A., the students will meet, play for and get advice from some of the best musicians in the world, including Scott Tennant, who literally wrote the book the guitar students use in class.

“He’s such an icon for our kids,” Crockett said. “You mention that name and the students know who he is.”

On KXAN News Today at 6:30 and 7:30, Chris Davis introduces us to one of the students planning to go on the trip, who explains what the opportunity means for him.

