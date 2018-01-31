Fixing I-35: Is a bipartisan Washington plan a reality or a pipe dream?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — During President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address Tuesday, he reinforced his call for a bipartisan deal for more than $1 trillion to rebuild America’s infrastructure.

“Every federal dollar should be leveraged by partnering with state and local governments and, where appropriate, tapping into private sector investment to permanently fix the infrastructure deficit,” said Trump during the address.

Tackling congestion in Austin many times begins and ends with an expanded Interstate 35. That task so far has been out of reach for local and state governments who can’t come to an agreement on how to pay for it.

Last year, local leaders – including Austin State Senator Kirk Watson – presented a plan to add toll lanes to increase the capacity and to pay for it. State leaders, notably Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, criticized any effort by the Texas Department of Transportation to add toll lanes in Texas.

Can a bipartisan idea out of D.C. take the money problem off the table?

