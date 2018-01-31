City manager offered $325,000 a year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The new Austin city manager could make about $325,000 per year, not including extra benefits, according to Mayor Steve Adler.

The city has offered Spencer Cronk the position, which has been vacant for more than a year. In addition to that base salary, Cronk would receive $7,200 in executive allowance each year, as well as $4,500 each month for six months to offset costs of a temporary residence.

The city council announced he was its top pick Dec. 19. He most recently worked as a city coordinator for Minneapolis. In his Austin position, Cronk will oversee 12,000 employees, and will be in charge of filling empty head positions — including the police chief.

“Austin’s future is bright and I believe that by working together, we can build on the city’s strengths to be more inclusive and innovative so everyone has the opportunity to succeed,” Cronk said when he was selected.

The Austin City Council will discuss Cronk’s appointment and finalize his compensation and benefits at its Feb. 1 council meeting.