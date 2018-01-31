Artist, her emotional support peacock denied entry on flight

The Associated Press Published:
Dexter the peacock (Photo via NBC News)
Dexter the peacock (Photo via NBC News)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A United Airlines passenger who tried to take her emotional support peacock with her on a cross-country flight has had the bird turned away by the airline because of health and safety concerns.

New York City-based photographer and performance artist Ventiko says she bought a ticket for her peacock, Dexter, so he would have his own seat on Sunday’s flight from New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport to Los Angeles.

A spokeswoman for Chicago-based United says the peacock didn’t meet guidelines for several reasons, including its size and weight. Spokeswoman Andrea Hiller says the issues had been explained to the passenger three times “before they arrived at the airport.”

Dexter’s Instagram account notes his “human friends” will be driving him cross-country.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s