APD officer fired for lying about using force files appeal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bryan Richter is appealing his firing from the Austin Police Department.

Interim Chief of Police Brian Manley fired the officer, along with a detective, Steven McCurley, for allegedly lying about using force during an arrest in July 2017.

Richter filed the appeal last Friday, a city of Austin spokesperson said. Chief Manley decided to fire the two officers after helicopter video showed them taking down a suspect, revealing inconsistencies in their version of events.

The disciplinary memo states McCurley kicked the suspect in his abdominal area while his hands were behind his back. Richter then placed his right foot on the suspect’s head, the memo continued.

During the Internal Affairs investigation, one sergeant said Richter “absolutely” lied to him. In the memo, Chief Manley says Richter’s “actions and misrepresentations have eroded the trust I and the chain of command had in him.”

Officer Richter was at the center of the arrest of elementary school teacher Breaion King in 2015, which received nationwide attention after dash cam video of Richter slamming King to the ground was released.

A grand jury ultimately chose not to indict him for use of force in that case.