APD identifies organized burglary ring, searches for suspects

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two members of what Austin police are calling an “organized residential burglary ring” are in custody, but more are being sought in connection to thefts from five residences and vehicles across the city.

The cases date back to November 2017, and the Austin Police Department says suspects also used items they stole to engage in identity theft, forgery, credit card abuse and altering identifications. More than 50 charges have been filed in the cases.

Michael Allen Concola, 54, and Elias Joseph Perales, 28, are both in custody in the Travis County Jail. Police are searching for Dawin Nichole Mendez (Horton), 36; Consuelo Denise Orta, 30; and Pablo Segura, 30. Anyone with information about where they may be can call APD at 512-974-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

Police also say there may be more victims, and released photos showing items like cameras, shoes, purses, guitars, bullets and laptops. If the items belong to you, you are asked to call the same burglary number listed above.

Austin police will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. on the burglary ring bust. KXAN.com will live stream the briefing in this story.

