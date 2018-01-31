APD identifies organized burglary ring, searches for suspects

By Published: Updated:
APD recovered a number of items from an organized burglary ring in Austin (APD Photo)
APD recovered a number of items from an organized burglary ring in Austin (APD Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two members of what Austin police are calling an “organized residential burglary ring” are in custody, but more are being sought in connection to thefts from five residences and vehicles across the city.

The cases date back to November 2017, and the Austin Police Department says suspects also used items they stole to engage in identity theft, forgery, credit card abuse and altering identifications. More than 50 charges have been filed in the cases.

Michael Allen Concola, 54, and Elias Joseph Perales, 28, are both in custody in the Travis County Jail. Police are searching for Dawin Nichole Mendez (Horton), 36; Consuelo Denise Orta, 30; and Pablo Segura, 30. Anyone with information about where they may be can call APD at 512-974-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

Police also say there may be more victims, and released photos showing items like cameras, shoes, purses, guitars, bullets and laptops. If the items belong to you, you are asked to call the same burglary number listed above.

Austin police will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. on the burglary ring bust. KXAN.com will live stream the briefing in this story.

APD files charges in organized burglary ring

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s