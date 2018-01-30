Multiple brush fires threatening homes along FM 2325 in Wimberley

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — Conditions are helping fuel brush fires across Central Texas Tuesday afternoon. In Hays County, the Wimberley Fire Department says it is working multiple brush fires along Farm to Market 2325.

Hays County says the fire started around 2 p.m. in the area of FM 2325 and Valley Spring Road. A spokesperson for STAR Flight said the agency requested help from them since the fire is threatening homes and is “considerable in size.” The Texas A&M Forest Service is also assisting with the wildfire.

The Hays News Press reports the fire started across from the Wimberley ISD Sports Field. Wimberley Fire Rescue says people calling 911 should shelter in place.

Wimberley High School, which is located on Carney Lane just south of FM 2325, put out a tweet stating the school is on regular dismissal time and the road to the school is open. However, the school says parents should avoid the area for the time being since first responders are working the fire. Wimberley ISD sent out an alert stating Bus 6 Route 26 has been diverted to the Community Center in Wimberley. Parents may pick up students there.

As the same time firefighters are working to put out this fire, numerous agencies are working to put out a brush fire east of Lake Pflugerville in Travis County.

KXAN has a crew en route and will update this story as more information becomes available.