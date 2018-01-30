We eat how much? Super Bowl food by the numbers

(WCMH) – Super Bowl Sunday is widely regarded as a big day for food, but just how much do Americans eat?

The National Chicken Council recently released its annual Chicken Wing Report, which projects the number of wings that will be eaten on Super Bowl Sunday. The NCC projects fans will eat 1.35 billion wings over the course of the weekend. That’s a 1.5% increase over last year.

“There will be no wing shortage,” said National Chicken Council spokesperson Tom Super. “Whether you’re a fan of the left wing or the right wing, there’s no debate about America’s favorite Super Bowl food. Although we do anticipate an uptick in chicken cheesesteaks.”

If 1.35 billion wings were laid end to end along Interstate 95, they would stretch from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. almost 250 times.

That is enough wings to put 625 wings on every seat in all 32 NFL stadiums.

35 billion wings is enough to circle the Earth three times.

That’s 394 million feet of chicken wings – enough that a chicken could cross the road 13 million times.

Americans will eat 20 million more wings this year. If wings were dollars, that would only buy us 2 minutes of commercials during the big game.

The National Chicken Council estimates that of the wings eaten during Super Bowl weekend, 75 percent will come from restaurants or foodservice outlets, and 25 percent from retail grocery stores. According to The NPD Group, the number of restaurants with the word “wings” in their names has grown 18% since 2014.

According to the California Avocado Commission, 139 million pounds of avocados will be consumed during the Super Bowl. That will mostly be in for form of guacamole. In 2017, Nielsen estimated Americans would spend the following on different kinds of food:

Potato chips – $277 million

Tortilla chips – $225 million

Meat snacks – $99 million

Popcorn – $89 million

Deli salads – $80 million

Cheese snacks – $71 million

Deli sandwiches – $58 million

Salty snack dips – $42 million

Deli platters – $23 million

Vegetable trays – $13 million

Nielsen also estimated $1.2 billion would be spent on beer, $594 million on wine and $503 million on hard liquor.