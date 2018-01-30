Teenage getaway driver sought in robbery turned shooting near Lake Austin

Travis County Sheriff's deputies investigate the scene of a shooting in the 1700 block of Saracen Road in west Travis County on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (KXAN Photo: Kylie McGivern)
Travis County Sheriff's deputies investigate the scene of a shooting in the 1700 block of Saracen Road in west Travis County on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Kylie McGivern)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The suspect believed to be the getaway driver in a shooting and robbery on Saturday afternoon has been named by authorities, who have put out a warrant for the 17-year-old’s arrest.

Deputies were called to the intersection of Saracen Road and San Juan Drive — in a subdivision along Lake Austin — around 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27 for the report of shots fired.

A 911 caller reported seeing a bloody man and “lots of kids” running down the street. When deputies arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his face, neck, shoulders and back. Authorities determined the man had been shot on Lancer Lane a block away.

Jesus Corrales. (Travis County Sheriff's Office)
Three teenagers were seen running away from the scene. Detectives arrested Jesus Corrales, 17; David Orion Dewey-Haagensen, 17; and a 16-year-old juvenile, and have changed the charges against them from aggravated assault/deadly weapon to aggravated robbery, a first degree felony, after interviewing witnesses and suspects.

Samuel Steinfeld, the getaway driver, has not been arrested. Dewey-Haagensen was injured while trying to get away and was released from a local hospital Tuesday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said. A warrant is out for his arrest.

The 21-year-old victim, who told detectives that he had been using Snapchat to talk with the 16-year-old, is also expected to be released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon. The victim said when he heard a knock on his door on Lancer Lane, he opened it to find the 16-year-old and two masked suspects with a shotgun demanding everything he had.

The victim said he grabbed the barrel of the shotgun as he was shot in the face. Before letting go of the barrel, he was shot a second time in the shoulder, as he ran toward the back of the home, getting shot a third time in the back.

He was able to barricade himself in a bathroom and was taken to the hospital with injuries described by Austin-Travis County EMS as potentially life-threatening at the time. Corrales told police he was picked up by the others with the plan to rob the victim of his marijuana.

The suspects didn’t make it far, as neighbors tackled them before they could get away. Eanes ISD said one former and another current student of Westlake High School were involved.

 

