Police release photo of boy whose body washed ashore on Galveston seawall

GALVESTON, Texas (AP/KXAN) — Police have released a photo of a still-unidentified boy whose dead body washed ashore three months ago in Galveston, Texas.

Investigators made the unusual move Tuesday in hopes of generating new leads. Police spokesman Josh Schirard says investigators didn’t take lightly their decision to release the photo of the boy’s face. He says it was edited slightly to remove signs of decomposition to make it easier for the public to see. The boy has been given the name “Little Jacob” by the Galveston Police Department.

The boy, who was between 3 and 4 years old, was found October 20. Police say autopsy results did not determine a cause of death but showed the boy did not drown. However, the autopsy did reveal the boy died sometime between Oct. 17 and Oct. 18, 2017. The autopsy also showed the boy had suffered neglect and had injuries consistent with abuse.

Detective Jeff Banks says investigators have waded through hundreds of leads and submitted the boys DNA to several labs, but have no answers.

“We continue to believe that someone out there knows this child. Someone has seen him. This child deserves to be identified and properly laid to rest but for this to happen, input from the public is crucial,” wrote Galveston police in a Facebook post.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification and location of relatives who were caring for the boy.

