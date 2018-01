PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Officers are asking for your help finding a missing 53-year-old man who has a “limited mental capacity.”

Police say George Earl Brazil left his home in Pflugerville on Sunday, Jan. 28 wearing a burnt orange hoodie, burnt orange baseball cap, jeans and white tennis shoes.

Brazil walks with a limp and frequents fast food locations. Anyone who sees Brazil should call 512-990-6700 and select option 0.