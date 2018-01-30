North Austin bank robbed twice in two months

Wells Fargo Bank at I-35 near Braker Lane robbed on Jan. 30, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Kyle Kovilaritch)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Wells Fargo bank in north Austin has been hit again.

The bank, located at 11200 Interstate 35, which is near Braker Lane, was robbed for the second time since Wednesday, Dec. 6. Police responded a little after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Police has not released details on the suspect’s description at this time.

The suspect in December’s robbery was described as a white man between 40-50 years old. He is 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, gray hat and blue jeans. He also wore eyeglasses and had ear buds in.

Suspect accused of robbing Wells Fargo Bank at I-35 and Braker Lane on Wedneday, Dec. 6, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)
