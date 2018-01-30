New mapping tool shows infant death rates vary greatly within cities

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new mapping tool by the University of Texas System shows there are great disparities in infant death rates among some neighboring zip codes in Texas.

“Our overall rate for infant mortality at 5.7 per 1,000 babies born is better than the national average, but I think our data shows that’s for the state as a whole, but there are these pockets where these infant mortality rates are really pretty bad,” Dr. David Lakey, Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs and Chief Medical Officer at the University of Texas System, said.

Lakey says analyzing infant mortality rates will require looking at all aspects of living and care in these communities. Researchers compiled four years worth of birth data when creating this mapping tool.

“Poverty, education, income, how the community works together on these types of issues – the availability of prenatal care in the community – and the access overall,” Lakey said.

Fifteen of the included zip codes did not experience a single infant death during the four-year period, while 59 experienced more than one percent of infants dying before their first birthday, according to the website.

On KXAN News at 5, Steffi Lee shows us who researchers hope will use this tool.