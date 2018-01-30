Meagan Work’s pretrial hearings begin Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time since her trial was delayed last year, a mother charged in connection with the death of her 3-year-old son will face a judge. Meagan Work’s pretrial hearing is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Work pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence and injury to a child after her son, Colton Turner, was found in a shallow grave in 2014. Her trial was originally scheduled for Oct. 30, 2017, but after a failed appeal to deem certain statements inadmissable, her defense requested more time to build its case. Work’s defense tried to argue that her arrest was unconstitutional, but in December 2016, an appeals court ruled her statements following the arrest could be used as evidence. Those statements include a confession.

Work’s trial is scheduled to start in May. Judge David Wahlberg says it could last more than a week and will likely require two jury pools because of the public interest.

In February 2016, Work’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Michael Turner, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and reckless injury to a child by omission charges in this case. He is serving a 20-year sentence after helping lead investigators to the three-year-old’s remains.