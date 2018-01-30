Longhorns making most of Super Bowl appearance

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KXAN) — Patriots defensive tackle and former Longhorn Malcom Brown is making his second straight appearance in the Super Bowl.

Brown was part of the epic comeback against the Falcons and is now a veteran to the big game. His fellow Longhorns playing in Super Bowl LII are newcomers, Eagles Jordan Hicks and Marcus Johnson, and enjoying every moment.

“I’m enjoying it, I truly am, you don’t get this opportunity all the time, and to be there so early on in my career its just been great to embrace it and soak it all in and just make the most of it,” Johnson said.

Super Bowl LII will feature the most Longhorns in the Super Bowl since Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014 between the Seahawks and Broncos. This is the 13th straight year a Longhorn will appear in the Super Bowl.

“We had quite a bit of turnover, just being at the University of Texas, the connections I made, the friends I made, I met my wife there, there’s just so many positive things in my life coming from the University of Texas and making that decision, football obviously gave that opportunity to be here, without that I’d who knows where I’d be,” Hicks said.

Longhorn Super Bowl winners

1969 New York Jets: John Elliot, Jim Hudson, Pete Lammons and George Sauer

1982 San Francisco 49ers: Ricky Churchman

1986 Chicago Bears: Bill Heathcock and Steve McMichael

1987 New York Giants: Raul Allegre

1988 Washington Redskins: Terry Orr

1990 San Francisco 49ers: Terry Tausch

1992 Washington Redskins: Terry Orr

1998 Denver Broncos: Dan Neil

1999 Denver Broncos: Dan Neil

2000 St. Louis Rams: Taje Allen and Derek Lewis

2001 Baltimore Ravens: Priest Holmes

2006 Pittsburgh Steelers: Casey Hampton

2008 New York Giants: Aaron Ross

2009 Pittsburgh Steelers: Casey Hampton, Tony Hills and Limas Sweed

2010 New Orleans Saints: David Thomas

2011 Green Bay Packers: Jermichael Finley

2012 New York Giants: Aaron Ross

2013 Baltimore Ravens: Chykie Brown and Justin Tucker

2014 Seattle Seahawks: Earl Thomas

2017 New England Patriots: Malcom Brown