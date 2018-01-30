LIVE: President Trump’s first State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is celebrating a booming economy in his State of the Union address.

Trump says 2.4 million jobs have been created since his election and says wages are going up.

He’s talking up the unemployment rate and says the stock market “has smashed one record after another, gaining $8 trillion in value.”

Trump is also promising that millions of Americans will be taking home more pay starting next month thanks to the “massive” tax cuts he signed into law at the end of 2017.

Republicans are looking for Trump to help convince the country that they’ve made progress while in charge ahead of the upcoming 2018 midterm elections.

9:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump says the state of the union is strong “because our people are strong.”

And he adds that together “we are building a safe, strong and proud America.”

Trump opened his first State of the Union address Tuesday night by recognizing the bravery of Americans who helped each other through a series of devastating hurricanes, wildfires and mass shootings during his first year in office.

He also paid tribute to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise. The Louisiana Republican was severely wounded last year when a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for an upcoming congressional baseball game.

9:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump is kicking off his State of the Union speech with recollections of the year past.

Trump is talking about the hurricanes that devastated states including Florida and Texas, and the wildfires that ripped through Texas.

He says, “We have shared in the heights of victory and the pains of hardship.”

He’s telling those affected by the devastation that “we are with you” and “we will pull through together.”

9:10 p.m.

The parents of Otto Warmbier, the American student who died of injuries suffered in North Korean custody, are in the audience at the State of the Union.

That’s according to a congressional source who requested anonymity because the invitation hadn’t been announced.

Trump was expected to pay tribute to Warmbier’s parents, Fred and Cindy, during Tuesday’s speech.

Trump is trying to prevent North Korea from obtaining a nuclear weapon and the means to deliver one.

Warmbier was imprisoned in North Korea for 17 months and died shortly after being returned to the U.S. He visited North Korea with a Chinese tourist company.

9:06 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order to keep the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay open.

Trump said during his campaign that he wanted to keep Guantanamo open and “load it up with some bad dudes.” But the White House announcement just before Tuesday’s State of the Union address marks a formal reversal of President Barack Obama’s eight-year effort to close the detention center.

The order preserves military detention as a counterterrorism tool by keeping the prison open.

President George W. Bush opened Guantanamo after Sept. 11 to hold and interrogate suspected enemy combatants. At its peak in 2003, it held about 680 detainees.

Bush transferred about 500 out before leaving office. Obama transferred 197 detainees out, leaving 41.

9:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived in the House chamber to deliver his first State of the Union address.

Cheers and applause rang out as Trump was introduced by the Sergeant at Arms.

Trump shook hands with lawmakers, waved and pointed at some as he inched his way down the center aisle.

Nearly every Democratic lawmaker stopped clapping seconds after the president entered the chamber. Many remained seated.

Trump accented his dark suit with a bright blue tie for the occasion.

9 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s motorcade passed a group of protesters near the U.S. Capitol as the president traveled to the annual State of the Union address.

About 100 protesters chanted near a location by the U.S. Botanical Gardens on Independence Avenue, a few blocks from the Capitol. Demonstrators held signs that said “You’re Fired,” and the word L-I-A-R lit up in yellow lights.

Trump’s short motorcade ride took him around the Washington Monument and near the Tidal Basin with a view of the Jefferson Memorial in the distance.

9 p.m.

Melania Trump received a standing ovation as she entered the House chamber to take her seat for the State of the Union address.

The first lady — wearing a white Dior pantsuit — arrived at the Capitol before President Donald Trump, a change from last year, when they rode together in the limousine.

Mrs. Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, says the first lady went early to accompany guests whose stories amplify the president’s agenda and who will sit in her guest box.

The first lady hadn’t been seen in public with Trump since The Wall Street Journal reported this month that, in 2016, Trump’s lawyer paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about an affair she had with Trump. Daniels issued a statement Tuesday denying the affair.

8:55 p.m.

Democrats crowding the House chamber are letting buttons — and the color of their clothes — send messages.

Many are wearing rectangular lapel buttons that say “TIME’S UP,” a statement against workplace sexual harassment. Several members of Congress have ended their careers lately over harassment allegations, and the buttons were distributed at a morning meeting of Democratic lawmakers.

Some are wearing red buttons that say “RECY.” That is a tribute to Recy Taylor, a black woman from a rural Alabama sharecropping family who was gang-raped by six white men in 1944. No charges were brought despite confessions, but her case became a galvanizing force for the civil rights movement.

Virtually all Democratic women are dressed in black, a show of support for the #MeToo movement.

8:25 p.m.

First lady Melania Trump has traveled to Capitol Hill separately from her husband, President Donald Trump, ahead of his State of the Union speech.

That’s a change from last year, when the first couple made the trip up Pennsylvania Avenue in the same vehicle.

Mrs. Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, says the first lady went early, accompanying a group of guests for the speech whose stories amplify the president’s agenda. Grisham says the first lady and Karen Pence held an “intimate meet-and-greet” at the Capitol for the guests. A White House official says Mrs. Trump is expected to ride back to the White House with her husband after the speech.

Mrs. Trump hadn’t been seen in public with her husband since The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that in 2016, Trump’s lawyer paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about an affair she said she had with the future president. Daniels on Tuesday issued a statement denying the affair happened.