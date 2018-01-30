Home invasion suspect shot and killed by APD officer identified

Related Coverage Officer shoots, kills home invasion suspect in central Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who was shot and killed by an Austin police officer in a home invasion in central Austin Friday morning has been identified as 23-year-old Christopher Eric Giles.

The incident stemmed from a 911 call that came in at 3:40 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 26 from someone inside a home in the 4500 block of Avenue G near 45th Street. While on the phone with dispatch, the people on the call told dispatchers someone was inside their home and they were hiding in the closet.

At 3:43 a.m., the caller stated they heard gunshots. Austin police say the suspect fired shots inside and outside the home, but it is not known who the suspect was shooting at or what.

Two officers arrived at the home one minute after the 911 caller heard the gunshots. As they approached the home, Giles was about to drive off when they gave him commands to stop. At that time, police say Giles shot at the officers. Officer Matthew Jackson returned gunfire, striking the suspect. The suspect died at the scene. No officers were injured.

“They didn’t have any contact because they stayed inside the closet, but they were updating 911 the entire time,” Assistant Chief Troy Gay said of the victims Friday morning.

Jackson has been with the Austin Police Department for four years. As standard protocol, he has been placed on paid administrative leave as various agencies investigate.