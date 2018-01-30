HOLT CAT breaks ground on 85,000-square-foot facility in Georgetown

Related Coverage 129 jobs coming as Georgetown gets Holt Cat facility

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A new facility is breaking ground in Georgetown, bringing with it dozens of jobs.

HOLT CAT is building its largest retail center in three decades at 2101 Airport Rd., near Lakeway Drive and Interstate 35. The company sells, rents and services Caterpillar machines, engines, generator sets and trucks. The new facility will be 85,000 square feet when it’s finished in mid-2019 and between 100 and 125 people will work there, according to CEO Peter Holt.

“Our customer needs and demands in this I-35 corridor and kind of the dead center of our territory has been overwhelming over the years,” Holt said. “They want us here, they need us here, and so for us to meet those needs is really personally gratifying.

The company first announced it would be headed to Georgetown last January, and the city approved $1.5 million in tax rebates for the company as part of the deal. The company also has a location in south Austin, but wanted to have an even more central location, according to Holt. Mayor Dale Ross said over the next 10 years, the facility will add about $13 million to the Georgetown economy.

“They’re a world class company, we’re a world class organization, and when those two things collide, this is the net result,” Ross said. “It’s a very special day to be in Georgetown.”