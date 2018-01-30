Dell could once again go public if a reverse-merger goes through

Dell Headquarters in Round Rock (Courtesy/Dell)
Dell Headquarters in Round Rock (Courtesy/Dell)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Reports say Dell Technologies may be looking at ways to go public again. The company has not made any official announcements, but CNBC is reporting Dell is considering a reverse-merger, in which Dell’s subsidiary, VMware, would buy Dell.

In reverse-mergers, a public company buys a private company, letting that private company be traded publicly without having to undergo a lengthy process to go public.

Dell, headquartered in Round Rock, became a private company back in 2013. During that time, the company cut some jobs, but Drew Scheberle with the Austin Chamber of Commerce told KXAN the net impact of Dell on the Austin job market is “enormously positive.”

He said at this point, experts aren’t too concerned about Dell’s overall impact on jobs. “I think Dell is looking for ways to bring in additional capital into the organization, so we’re cheering them on,” Scheberle said. “We need to Dell to continue to be successful and thrive in a very complex technology market.”

Dell opened its Round Rock headquarters in 1994.

According to the Round Rock Chamber, Dell is the city’s largest employer with 12,000 employees.

