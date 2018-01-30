Brush fire moving quickly in northeast Travis County

By Published: Updated:
Fire on Cele Road in northeast Travis County on Jan. 30, 2018 (Austin Fire Department Photo)
Fire on Cele Road in northeast Travis County on Jan. 30, 2018 (Austin Fire Department Photo)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A brush fire on Cele Road, about two miles east of Lake Pflugerville, is spreading quickly.

The Austin Fire Department said around 2 p.m. they are helping Pflugerville and Manor fire crews in the 8700 block of Cele Road, near Cameron Road.

Crews were first called to the scene at 1:11 p.m. Tuesday. While no buildings or homes are currently threatened, AFD says crews are working to protect livestock.

A STAR Flight helicopter is at the scene helping. Officials, who have not given an estimate for the fire size, have said low humidity and steady wind are making containing the fire difficult.

In Wimberley, crews are fighting a major fire along FM 2325, not far from Jacob’s Well, which is threatening homes.

KXAN has a crew at the scene. We’ll update this story as we get additional information. 

Fire on Cele Road in northeast Travis County on Jan. 30, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)
Fire on Cele Road in northeast Travis County on Jan. 30, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)
Fire command looking at plan of attack for Cele Road fire in northeast Travis County on Jan. 30, 2018 (Austin Fire Department Photo)
Fire command looking at plan of attack for Cele Road fire in northeast Travis County on Jan. 30, 2018 (Austin Fire Department Photo)

Fire on Cele Road in northeast Travis County on Jan. 30, 2018 (Austin Fire Department Photo)
Fire on Cele Road in northeast Travis County on Jan. 30, 2018 (Austin Fire Department Photo)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s