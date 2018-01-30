Brush fire moving quickly in northeast Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A brush fire on Cele Road, about two miles east of Lake Pflugerville, is spreading quickly.

The Austin Fire Department said around 2 p.m. they are helping Pflugerville and Manor fire crews in the 8700 block of Cele Road, near Cameron Road.

Crews were first called to the scene at 1:11 p.m. Tuesday. While no buildings or homes are currently threatened, AFD says crews are working to protect livestock.

A STAR Flight helicopter is at the scene helping. Officials, who have not given an estimate for the fire size, have said low humidity and steady wind are making containing the fire difficult.

In Wimberley, crews are fighting a major fire along FM 2325, not far from Jacob’s Well, which is threatening homes.

KXAN has a crew at the scene. We’ll update this story as we get additional information.

Cele Lane. Crews still working to contain fire. Hutto Fire along with Starflight now assisting pic.twitter.com/23tpYktKXj — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) January 30, 2018