Active shooter response training events in Hays County

ALERRT training video for civilians in an active shooter situation. (Courtesy: ALERRT)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Religious groups, businesses and citizens have asked for help preparing for an active shooter situation in light of tragedies in Texas and across the nation, so the Hays County Sheriff’s Office is putting on a series of events over the next week to address that need.

In December, about 150 people attended a class that covered Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event training. The Sheriff’s Office says shortly after, several churches requested to host the same presentation. Below is a list of more training dates:

  • Jan. 30 from 6-8 p.m. at McCormick Middle School at 5700 Dacy Lane in Buda
  • Feb. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at Cypress Creek Church at 211 Stillwater Road in Wimberley
  • Feb. 5 from 6-8 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church at 1906 N. IH 35 Frontage Road in San Marcos

Hays County Sheriff’s Office Lt. David Burns will give the presentation. He’s a former U.S. Army paratrooper and a law enforcement officer and instructor with more than 25 years of experience. He also helped found Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training, or ALERRT.

Following the Sutherland Springs shooting — the most deadly in Texas history — the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office held a security summit for churches, and the Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management hosted a workshop which covered similar training.

 

