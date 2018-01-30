$1.7 billion tax dollars for improving the environment unspent by Texas lawmakers

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Lawmakers collected $1.7 billion to improve the environment through the state’s emission reduction plan, but have not spent it. The reason? To balance the books.

Per the Texas Constitution, lawmakers cannot spend more than they collect, and the Texas Comptroller must sign off on spending every two years. This year, lawmakers have $5 billion collected from Texans in taxes and fees that they won’t spend on their designated purpose.

Austin Sen. Kirk Watson tells KXAN lawmakers don’t spend the money to make it look like they have more money than they do. Watson has made it a priority in the last two session — along with several leading members in the Texas House — to wean the state off the practice. But, when confronted with fudging the numbers or raising taxes, the voting majority of the Texas legislature rely on budget gimmick.

After decreasing the amount for the past four years the amount has again ballooned.

Currently, $1.7 billion is in the fund for the Texas Emission Reduction Plan, meant to implement clean school bus and clean fleet programs, air monitoring programs, and alternative fuel programs. The money sits in the account unspent.

Find out where the fees for the fund come from and what other lawmakers have to say about the practice, on KXAN News at 6 p.m.