VIDEO: Sea lion roaming the streets of Astoria, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Simon Caron was heading for coffee on Sunday morning when he saw a police officer meeting with an unfamiliar visitor to the streets of Astoria, Oregon.

Somehow, a sea lion had made it off the coast and into the town, hanging out in front of Astoria’s Video Horizon rental store. Caron immediately started rolling on Facebook Live, broadcasting the strange scene.

The docks are located behind the building.

As of Monday morning, the Facebook video had been viewed more than 20,000 times.

“I never thought the video would be this popular,” Caron said.