VIDEO: Man dies after being shot during Houston-area police chase

The Associated Press Published:
Deadly police shooting in Conroe, Texas (Photo via NBC News)
Deadly police shooting in Conroe, Texas (Photo via NBC News)

CONROE, Texas (AP) — Police north of Houston say a man who exchanged gunfire with officers during a police chase has died after he was struck at least once.

Conroe police Chief Philip Dupuis confirmed Monday to The Courier of Montgomery County that 33-year-old Greg Kocian of Cleveland died following the chase Sunday morning.

Dupuis says officers had responded Sunday to a city park on a report of a suspicious vehicle when the car sped away as police approached.

During the course of the chase police say Kocian, who was driving, fired at least three rounds at officers, one of whom shot Kocian as he drove through an intersection.

A second man in the car was not hurt and cooperated with authorities. It’s not clear if he’ll face charges.

