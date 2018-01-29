Tip leads to student with gun at west Austin middle school, ending in arrest

O. Henry Middle School (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A student with an unloaded handgun was arrested Monday at O. Henry Middle School in west Austin.

The Austin Independent School District says no ammunition was found with the weapon. A student tip around 3 p.m. led police and staff to the student, who was taken to Gardner-Betts Detention Center on the charge of having a weapon in a prohibited location.

“We are thankful to the student who notified staff, and value the trusted bond our students and staff feel to ensure the school is a safe environment,” Interim Police Chief Chris Evoy said.

A meeting will be held for O. Henry families at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria.

The school is located at 2610 W. 10th St., near Lake Austin Boulevard and Exposition Boulevard.

 

