Tickets still available for Super Bowl LII, but it’ll cost you

Images of the Lombardi trophy are seen on the tail of the New England Patriots' team plane as the team arrives for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Minneapolis. New England is scheduled to face the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KXAN) — With six days until the Philadelphia Eagles face-off against reigning champs the New England Patriots, tickets are still available for the big game in Minneapolis.

According to online ticket retailer StubHub, the least expensive tickets sold this past weekend were for $2,350 for an Upper Corner seat. According to the company’s data, ticket prices have dropped 10 percent since last week as the market has settled into place but overall ticket sales this year for the Super Bowl game is up 63 percent. The most expensive ticket sold has been a $22,000 seat in the Delta Sky Club.

It appears Eagles’ fans are making their presence known since 14 percent of the sales are from Pennsylvania and nearly 11 percent coming from Massachusetts. Approximately 4 percent of the tickets sold have been purchased by people in Texas.

StubHub’s Super Bowl ticket history shows the average price of tickets for Super Bowl LII ($5,540) is currently more expensive than Houston’s game last year ($3,967). The cheapest Super Bowl for tickets in the past 10 years was the 2009 match between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals at an average cost of $2,401 per ticket.

