Texas is behind on payments to Central Texas nonprofits

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The state of Texas is behind on payments to health providers but plans on being caught up in three weeks.

Chris Adams, the chief financial officer of the nonprofit Any Baby Can, says he called the Department of Family and Protective Services and the Department of State Health Services since October trying to get answers as to why his nonprofit isn’t getting paid. Adams sent the state agencies monthly invoices for services they provided for children with special needs. State workers had 30 days to get them the money. Any Baby Can says they have now been paid after contacting the department.

“If you look at what we need to do month to month and how that can impact just a single payroll, it is a lot of money,” Adams explained. At one point, Adams said the state, which is Any Baby Can’s largest source of funds, owed them up to $200,000.

A spokesperson with the Department of State Health Services confirms the missing payments are in part due to staff turnover in the accounts payable department. The nonprofit expects to have paid their debts to four outstanding accounts in three weeks. The Department of Family and Protective Services tells KXAN the agency has now paid all of its invoices.

Adams says the state acted fast and responsible once he contacted them but his nonprofit had to take out a line of credit and use donations to get through the past few months.

“They jumped right on it. They took responsibility and as of now, as of January, everything has been completely cleared up,” said Adams.

The Safe Alliance, a merger of the Austin’s Children Shelter and SafePlace, confirms to KXAN they were also owed money from the state but have been reimbursed as of January.

KXAN has requested a list of all the nonprofits that DFPS and DSHS missed sending payments to and how much money was owed. We expect those details Tuesday.