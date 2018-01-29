Teenage girl shot in east Austin Sunday night

By Published: Updated:
A teenage girl was shot in east Austin Jan. 28, 2018 (KXAN Photo)
A teenage girl was shot in east Austin Jan. 28, 2018 (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A teen is in the hospital after being shot late Sunday night in east Austin.

The girl was taken from the scene on the 900 block of Bedford Street to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. She is in her mid-teens. An Austin police officer on scene said she had multiple gunshot wounds to her “lower region.” When police arrived around 11:43 p.m., they found her on the ground with people from the neighborhood around her.

Austin police report that no one is in custody at this time. It is not known if this was an accidental shooting or a targeted shooting. APD says the public is not in danger.

