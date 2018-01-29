Teen shot during internet challenge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WCMH) – Police say a teen is in critical condition after a stunt for a YouTube challenge gets him shot in the head.

The shooting occurred when three individuals in a cafe performed the “No Lackin Challenge,” where two individuals pull guns on each other without firing a shot, according to WMC-TV.

But an affidavit says 21-year-old Sherman Lackland accidentally fired his weapon, hitting the 17-year-old teen across from him in the head.

“A real loud bang, then I see the guy across from him fall in the floor,” Thomas Fitzpatrick told WMC-TV.

Lackland is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon.