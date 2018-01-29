Steelers sign Griffey Jr.'s son

PITTSBURGH (AP) The Kid’s kid is getting a shot with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The AFC North champions have signed wide receiver Trey Griffey, son of baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., to a reserve/futures contract.

The 24-year-old Griffey went undrafted last spring after graduating from Arizona. He spent time with Indianapolis and Miami last summer before being cut by the Dolphins at the end of training camp. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound Griffey caught 79 passes for 1,241 yards and six touchdowns in four seasons at Arizona.

The Steelers also announced Monday they signed wide receiver Tevin Jones and running back James Summers.



