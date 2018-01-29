Sam’s Club frozen meatballs recalled over Listeria concern

KTSM Staff Published:
Recalled beef meatballs.
Recalled beef meatballs.

AUSTIN (KTSM) — If you’re a Sam’s Club shopper, the USDA is urging you to check your freezer.

The New Jersey-based Rich Products Corporation is recalling more than 3,400 pounds of Member’s Mark Italian Style Beef Meatballs over Listeria concerns.

When consumed, the bacteria can cause a serious infection with side effects including fever, muscle aches, convulsions, diarrhea, and even death.

According to the USDA, the recall applies to all bags with a “Best if Used By” date of December 17, 2018 and a lot code of 15507351.

The affected meatballs were distributed to Texas, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, and Louisiana, the USDA reports.

If you’ve purchased this product, officials urge you to throw it away or return it.

For more information on the recall, call Rich Products Corporation at 1-800-356-7094.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s