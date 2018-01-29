Sam’s Club frozen meatballs recalled over Listeria concern

AUSTIN (KTSM) — If you’re a Sam’s Club shopper, the USDA is urging you to check your freezer.

The New Jersey-based Rich Products Corporation is recalling more than 3,400 pounds of Member’s Mark Italian Style Beef Meatballs over Listeria concerns.

When consumed, the bacteria can cause a serious infection with side effects including fever, muscle aches, convulsions, diarrhea, and even death.

According to the USDA, the recall applies to all bags with a “Best if Used By” date of December 17, 2018 and a lot code of 15507351.

The affected meatballs were distributed to Texas, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, and Louisiana, the USDA reports.

If you’ve purchased this product, officials urge you to throw it away or return it.

For more information on the recall, call Rich Products Corporation at 1-800-356-7094.