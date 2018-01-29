Round Rock private high school ‘overrun with the flu’ closes for week

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Concordia High School in Round Rock is shutting down this week after being “overrun” by the flu and flu-like symptoms, principal and executive director David Mueller said.

With around 30 percent of the student body of 121 students out sick, Mueller says, “It got ahead of us.”

Staff are using the week to have the school, a private Lutheran high school at 1500 Royston Ln., deep cleaned. “Teaching classes has become difficult due to the number of absences and the ongoing make up work for our students,” the school said in a note to parents.

Classes are expected to resume Monday, Feb. 5. Administrators are still determining whether the days will need to be made up.

“Today we have called a local doctor, the health department, the accreditation commission, administrators at Lutheran and public schools, and TAPPS [the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools] trying to gather enough information to make an informed decision based on facts and respected recommendations,” the note to parents continued, emphasizing that absences for flu due to the current outbreak will not be counted.

As long as students are fever free for 24 hours, they will be allowed to practice their team sports.

The school says it is doing all it can to remind students and families about the importance of sleep, hand washing, elbow bumps instead of handshaking, not sharing drinks, sneeze protocol and the expectation that you’ll remain home if you have a fever.

The school’s custodian and faculty will be cleaning the school by disinfecting desks, tables, chairs and computers. Floors will be vacuumed, mopped and disinfected, the school said.