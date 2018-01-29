One week left to register to vote in the March primary election

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If Texans want to vote in the March primary elections, they have one week to register. The deadline is Monday, Feb. 5.

Where to go

Many DPS driver license offices, tax offices, businesses, libraries and postal locations have voter registration forms for people to fill out and then send themselves. People can also print out an online form and mail it to their county’s voting registrar. Below are a few places in Travis County that will have voter registration available this week:

DPS driver license office at 6425 S. IH 35, Suite 180. Open weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DPS driver license office at 13730 Research Boulevard. Open weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DPS driver license office at 216 E. Wells Branch Parkway. Open weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DPS driver license office at 6121 N. Lamar Blvd. Open Thursday, Friday and Monday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Travis County Tax Office at 5501 Airport Blvd. Open weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. to midnight Feb. 5

Voters can also check online to make sure their registration is up to date.

What to bring

A driver’s license, personal identification number or the last four digits of a person’s social security number will go on the voter registration application.

Later, on election day voters will have to bring one of seven approved forms of photo ID, including a Texas driver license, personal identification card, handgun license, election identification certificate, U.S. military ID, citizenship certificate or U.S. passport. If people do not have one of those forms of ID, they can fill out a form called a “Reasonable Impediment Declaration” and bring a valid voter registration certificate, certified birth certificate, a utility bill, a bank statement, a government check, a paycheck or a government document with a name and address.

Other deadlines

People can apply to receive their ballot by mail, but the request must be received by Feb. 23. Early voting runs from Feb. 20 to March 5, and primary election day is March 6.