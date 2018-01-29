Omni Barton Creek Resort will close for a year starting this May

By Published:
Omni Barton Creek pool landscape rendering. (Omni Hotels & Resorts)
Omni Barton Creek pool landscape rendering. (Omni Hotels & Resorts)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Omni Barton Creek Resort will be closed to guests for a year starting on April 30 as the hotel undergoes a $150 million renovation.

Omni Hotels & Resorts announced the closure on Monday afternoon after “it became apparent that the guest experience at Omni Barton Creek would become more impacted starting in May,” according to a press release. The renovation process started a few months ago, which required the closure of the tennis center and various dining venues.

The hotel says it is currently working to find jobs for impacted employees at other Omni properties and other local hotels and restaurants. The hotel is also in the process of contacting guests who have made reservations and providing them options elsewhere.

Once renovations are complete — which is expected to be May 2019 — the hotel will have a new spa, resort tower, conference center, six new restaurant concepts and an expanded poolscape. The existing rooms will also be updated to match the new tower guestrooms.

People who are members of the Barton Creek Country Club will still have access to the golf courses and club services through the duration of the closure.

Omni Barton Creek Resort new guest tower rendering. (Omni Hotels and Resorts)
Omni Barton Creek Resort new guest tower rendering. (Omni Hotels and Resorts)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s