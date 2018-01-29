Omni Barton Creek Resort will close for a year starting this May

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Omni Barton Creek Resort will be closed to guests for a year starting on April 30 as the hotel undergoes a $150 million renovation.

Omni Hotels & Resorts announced the closure on Monday afternoon after “it became apparent that the guest experience at Omni Barton Creek would become more impacted starting in May,” according to a press release. The renovation process started a few months ago, which required the closure of the tennis center and various dining venues.

The hotel says it is currently working to find jobs for impacted employees at other Omni properties and other local hotels and restaurants. The hotel is also in the process of contacting guests who have made reservations and providing them options elsewhere.

Once renovations are complete — which is expected to be May 2019 — the hotel will have a new spa, resort tower, conference center, six new restaurant concepts and an expanded poolscape. The existing rooms will also be updated to match the new tower guestrooms.

People who are members of the Barton Creek Country Club will still have access to the golf courses and club services through the duration of the closure.