New Marriott in downtown Austin will add another 613 rooms

Austin Marriott Downtown rendering. (Courtesy: Marriott)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another hotel is set to break ground in downtown Austin Tuesday. The Austin Marriott Downtown, across from the Austin Convention Center, will add more than 600 new rooms to the market.

It’s another piece in what Mayor Steve Adler is calling the “Downtown Puzzle,” a plan that hinges on expanding the convention center and using hotel taxes to help the homeless community and make other downtown improvements.

The hotel, which will have a massive pool deck, two cocktail bars and 64,000 square feet of meeting space, is expected to open in the summer of 2020. The hotel is situated on East Cesar Chavez Street in between Trinity Street and San Jacinto Boulevard.

Just a few blocks east of the Marriott Downtown is the Fairmont. Once that hotel opens in March, it’ll surpass the JW Marriott as the city’s largest hotel with 37 stories and 1,048 guest rooms.

At 6, KXAN Investigator Kylie McGivern looks into how hotels seem to be banking on an expanded convention center that isn’t a sure thing yet. 

Austin Marriott Downtown rendering of the pool area.. (Courtesy: Marriott)
