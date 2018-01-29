New Capital Metro CEO to start job on March 7

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro’s board of directors approved a contract Monday for Randy Clarke to become the agency’s next president and CEO. He’s expected to start the job on March 7.

Clarke says he looks forward to being a visible leader for Austin’s regional public transportation provider. “I can’t wait to get started and lead Capital Metro as the Central Texas region addresses its complex mobility challenges,” he said. “I look forward to working with the community and stakeholders to develop equitable and innovative transit solutions.”

Clarke has been in Washington, D.C. for the past two years, where he served as vice president of operations for the American Public Transportation Association. Before that, he spent seven years in various positions with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority in Boston, including as deputy chief operating officer.

Capital Metro selected Clarke as their choice earlier this month following a search for outgoing CEO Linda Watson’s replacement that started in late July 2017.

For more information on Capital Metro, visit its website here.