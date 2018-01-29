New Capital Metro CEO to start job on March 7

By Published:
Randy Clarke (Capital Metro Photo via Twitter)
Randy Clarke (Capital Metro Photo via Twitter)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro’s board of directors approved a contract Monday for Randy Clarke to become the agency’s next president and CEO. He’s expected to start the job on March 7.

Clarke says he looks forward to being a visible leader for Austin’s regional public transportation provider. “I can’t wait to get started and lead Capital Metro as the Central Texas region addresses its complex mobility challenges,” he said. “I look forward to working with the community and stakeholders to develop equitable and innovative transit solutions.”

Clarke has been in Washington, D.C. for the past two years, where he served as vice president of operations for the American Public Transportation Association. Before that, he spent seven years in various positions with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority in Boston, including as deputy chief operating officer.

Capital Metro selected Clarke as their choice earlier this month following a search for outgoing CEO Linda Watson’s replacement that started in late July 2017.

For more information on Capital Metro, visit its website here.

Randy Clarke, fourth from left, with the Capital Metro board (Capital Metro Photo via Twitter)
Randy Clarke, fourth from left, with the Capital Metro board (Capital Metro Photo via Twitter)

 

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s