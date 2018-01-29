Man died in self-defense shootout in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A concealed handgun license owner shot and killed a man who fired at him in an apartment parking lot in north Austin Saturday.

Austin police identified the man who died as Darwin Jimenez, 21. They say he died around 5:20 p.m. at the scene of the shooting at 1070 Mearns Meadow Blvd., despite Austin-Travis County EMS’ efforts to resuscitate him.

Austin Police Department homicide investigators say it appears a verbal altercation that turned into a shootout began when a man pulled into the Arbors of Austin Apartments parking lot. Jimenez and some other men were allegedly sitting inside a car and began yelling at the driver, who ignored them as he pulled into a parking space. Jimenez and the others drove up as the man got out of his car, and Jimenez and someone else got out.

Police say Jimenez started shooting at the man, who pulled out his concealed handgun from his car and fired back. He and Jimenez did not know each other.

The Travis County Medical Examiner says Jimenez’ cause of death is a gunshot wound. The Travis County District Attorney is reviewing the case, but so far it appears to be self-defense. The man who shot Jimenez and the other men are cooperating with police, and APD says there is no public safety concern at this time. Anyone with information about what happened can call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.