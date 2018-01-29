La Grange nursing home reopens after being destroyed by Harvey

LA GRANGE, Texas (KXAN) — A nursing home in La Grange, where dozens once called home, is now reopening after being destroyed by Hurricane Harvey.

The residents evacuated before the storm hit La Grange. “The last resident was a lady who sadly didn’t want to leave her room and she was holding her wheelchair wheels,” rehab program manager Debra Hall remembers.

Employees and volunteers helped take the residents from the Care Inn to places like Marlin, Bastrop and family homes in the area. “They made the move, they were well taken care of, but in the long run I think it was really stressful on them,” Hall said.

Now the parking lot is finally full again, but the rebuilding efforts are far from over — some on staff like Hall had flooded homes too.

KXAN’s Alyssa Goard takes us to the nursing home as they reopen for the first time since the flooding, next on KXAN at 10 p.m.