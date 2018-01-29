KXAN anchors list their favorite childhood books

AUSTIN (KXAN) – BookSpring’s annual Readathon is in full swing.

It’s a great time for students to get their nose into books for a good cause! Students collect donations for every minute of reading they do.

We asked the KXAN team what were their favorite books to read growing up. Here are their some of theirs:

Sydney Benter: Ella Enchanted by Gail Carson Levine

Amanda Dugan: Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day by Judith Viorst; The True Story of the Three Little Pigs by Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith; Charlie the Caterpillar by Dom Deluise

David Yeomans: The Goosebumps series

Robert Hadlock: Dick and Jane series

Sally Hernandez: They All Saw A Cat by Brendan Wenzel; The Dot by Peter H. Reynolds

Jim Spencer: The Hardy Boys series

John Dabkovich – The Sneetches & Other Stories by Dr. Seuss

BookSpring has provided their list of recommended readings for each age group.

0-3 years

Little Owl’s Night by Divya Srinivasan

Dear Zoo by Rod Campbell

Buenos Noches Gorila por Peggy Rathman

Pre-K – Kindergarten

A Moon of My Own by Jennifer Rustgi

The Book with No Pictures by B. J. Novak

Un dia Con Maisy por Lucy Cousins

1st – 2nd

Ada Twist, Scientist by Andrea Beaty & David Roberts

Last Stop on Market Street by Matt de la Pena

Froggy se Viste por Jonothan London

3rd – 5th

Wonder by RJ Palacio

I Survived True Stories: Five Epic Disasters by Lauren Tarshis

Brown Girl Dreaming by Jaqueline Woodson

Middle School

Cosmic by Frank Cottrell Boyce

First Boy by Gary Schmidt

The Strange Case of Origami Yoda by Tom Angleberger

Young Adult

The Hate You Give by Angie Thomas

The Life of Ely by Jason L. McWhirter

The Art of Holding On and Letting Go by Kristin Lenz

For more information on BookSpring’s Readathon, click here.