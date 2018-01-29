KXAN anchors list their favorite childhood books

AUSTIN (KXAN) – BookSpring’s annual Readathon is in full swing.
It’s a great time for students to get their nose into books for a good cause! Students collect donations for every minute of reading they do.
We asked the KXAN team what were their favorite books to read growing up. Here are their some of theirs:
- Sydney Benter: Ella Enchanted by Gail Carson Levine
- Amanda Dugan: Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day by Judith Viorst; The True Story of the Three Little Pigs by Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith; Charlie the Caterpillar by Dom Deluise
- David Yeomans: The Goosebumps series
- Robert Hadlock: Dick and Jane series
- Sally Hernandez: They All Saw A Cat by Brendan Wenzel; The Dot by Peter H. Reynolds
- Jim Spencer: The Hardy Boys series
- John Dabkovich – The Sneetches & Other Stories by Dr. Seuss
BookSpring has provided their list of recommended readings for each age group.
0-3 years
- Little Owl’s Night by Divya Srinivasan
- Dear Zoo by Rod Campbell
- Buenos Noches Gorila por Peggy Rathman
Pre-K – Kindergarten
- A Moon of My Own by Jennifer Rustgi
- The Book with No Pictures by B. J. Novak
- Un dia Con Maisy por Lucy Cousins
1st – 2nd
- Ada Twist, Scientist by Andrea Beaty & David Roberts
- Last Stop on Market Street by Matt de la Pena
- Froggy se Viste por Jonothan London
3rd – 5th
- Wonder by RJ Palacio
- I Survived True Stories: Five Epic Disasters by Lauren Tarshis
- Brown Girl Dreaming by Jaqueline Woodson
Middle School
- Cosmic by Frank Cottrell Boyce
- First Boy by Gary Schmidt
- The Strange Case of Origami Yoda by Tom Angleberger
Young Adult
- The Hate You Give by Angie Thomas
- The Life of Ely by Jason L. McWhirter
- The Art of Holding On and Letting Go by Kristin Lenz
For more information on BookSpring’s Readathon, click here.