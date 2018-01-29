Houston boy, 6, dies after accidentally shooting self

Six-year-old boy accidentally shoots and kills himself with a loaded gun in Houston. (Courtesy: KPRC)
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say a 6-year-old boy has died after locating an unsecured gun in a bedroom and accidentally shooting himself.

Police say the shooting happened Sunday morning at an apartment in northwest Houston as the boy’s mother ran errands and he was being watched by a teenage sibling. Other siblings were also home.

Sgt. Anthony Turner says a teenage sister heard what sounded like a firecracker and discovered the victim, who died at a Houston hospital. Turner says an adult sister told police she kept a gun to protect against crime.

It’s the third such child death in less than a week.

Texas City police say a 4-year-old boy was killed Saturday after accidentally shooting himself while with his grandmother. Fort Worth police say a 3-year-old boy died Wednesday after accidentally shooting himself.

