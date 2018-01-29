High fire danger for Austin area Monday

Grass fire contained in the 28000 block of Turner Ranch Road near Lake Travis on Jan. 25, 2018 (Travis County ESD#1/Donnie Norman)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — While it’s a beautiful Monday, the area’s low relative humidity and dry conditions have pushed the fire danger to high.

The Austin Fire Department said it’s monitoring conditions in case any grass fires pop up throughout the day. Most of the counties in Central Texas are under a burn ban.

On Monday afternoon, the Lake Travis Fire Department responded to a brush fire off of Hamilton Pool Road. The fire, which burned less than 1 acre, was quickly put out.

On Sunday, a grass fire along SH 130 near Parmer Lane scorched 20 acres near Manor.

The National Weather Service is also forecasting elevated to critical wildfire weather for Tuesday, Jan. 30, in the area from the Texas Panhandle to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

