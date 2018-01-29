H-E-B Super Bowl commercial kicks off 2018 Quest for Texas Best

Related Coverage Super Bowl ads aim for the heart – and sometimes lower

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — As companies vie to have the most memorable commercial during the Super Bowl, grocery store chain H-E-B is throwing its hat in the ring, while simultaneously announcing its search to find the best of Texas.

H-E-B’s full commercial will play during halftime in San Antonio and between the game’s third and fourth quarter in other parts of Texas. It features artist Cowboy Troy highlighting various areas of Texas as H-E-B representatives search for unique Texas-made products to be featured at the store.

“At H-E-B, we’re committed to searching every inch of the Lone Star State to find the finest, most unique items that showcase the flavors of Texas,” said Cory Basso, H-E-B Group vice president of marketing and advertising.

The commercial mirrors a real-life competition, the H-E-B Primo Picks Quest for Texas Best. Now in its fifth year, it has received more than 2,000 entries total, with hundreds more expected this year to compete for cash prizes and a chance to have their items wind up on store shelves. The competition runs from Feb. 4 to March 18 and businesses can apply online.