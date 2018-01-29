Federal judge blocks Texas’ fetal remains burial law

Associated Press Published:
abortion procedure room
Whole Woman's Health North Austin location from 2013 (KXAN file photo)

AUSTIN (AP) — A federal judge has again blocked Texas from requiring abortion clinics to bury or cremate fetal remains.

U.S. District Judge David Ezra issued a temporary injunction Monday against the measure that was part of a sweeping anti-abortion law signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott last year.

Another part of that law banned a common second-trimester abortion procedure known as dilation and evacuation. Courts have also stopped that from taking effect in Texas.

Abbott originally sought to require the burial or cremation of fetal remains not through the Legislature but through a change in state health rules in 2016. But a judge also blocked those efforts.

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says his office will continue fighting to uphold the law. It had been set to take effect Thursday.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s