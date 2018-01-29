Family of missing elderly Panhandle couple remain hopeful

Related Coverage Elderly Panhandle couple missing for a week as family scours state

BOVINA, Texas (KAMR) — Even though it has been more than a week since a Silver Alert went out for an elderly couple from the Texas Panhandle, their family is still hopeful they’ll be found safe.

After a Silver Alert was sent out on Jan. 20 for a Rosendo Lara, 81, it was soon discovered that his wife, Hortencia Aguillon Lara, 84, was missing as well. It is believed that the couple left their Bovina home for Clovis, New Mexico, and haven’t been seen since.

The couple’s six children have been thinking about them nonstop and have received tips on where their parents could be.

“I haven’t lost my faith,” said son Ezekiel Lara. “I know someone out there is going to find them. They’re somewhere out there. I can feel it in my heart.”

Parmer County Sheriff’s Office, Bovina Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and DPS Aviation have all been involved in the search. Ezekiel Lara and his sister are taking matters into their own hands as well.

“We’ve been to San Antonio, Austin, Laredo,” Lara said. “Now she’s headed to El Paso handing out flyers. We’re trying to pass out flyers around South Texas in case they crossed the border.”

Churches from Bovina have had several prayer groups in hopes of the couple’s return.

“Everything we’re going through right now has a purpose,” Lara said. “We’re sad and crying but we’re sticking together as a family.”

The middle school that the grandson of the couple attends got together to make a memory chain and bows. Both of which are hung up in the couple’s front yard.

“The bows are a sign to us that they’re helping us and support us as we look for them,” Ezekiel Lara Jr. said.