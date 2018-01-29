Chris Del Conte and Texas support Andrew Jones

KXAN's Roger Wallace and UT Athletic Director Chris Del Conte on Jan. 29, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)
KXAN's Roger Wallace and UT Athletic Director Chris Del Conte on Jan. 29, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Chris Del Conte planned to do a lot of listening and observing in his first few months on the job.

One thing that he did not anticipate was the situation with sophomore guard Andrew Jones who was diagnosed with leukemia about three weeks ago.

Since that time the outpouring of support has been staggering, but there are the practical issues of the treatment and the costs associated with it. UT quickly with the consent of the NCAA put together a family fund site that has raised nearly $150,000 for the family to use toward expenses.

“I couldn’t imagine having a child go through what’s happened to the Jones family and my heart goes out to them. He was a force to be reckoned with. We cover athletic-related injuries, but we don’t think about someone being inflicted with cancer,” Del Conte said. “Why we set up that fund is its critical for us to get him all the funds not only necessary to cover all his medical needs, but his family is going through a traumatic experience. We’re going to do everything we can that not only AJ is taken care of and his family is taken care of, but that there’s nothing of a burden to that family and that we cover the costs necessary to make sure he is completely solvent.”

