Body of fisherman found after Lake Austin boat crash identified

By Published:
APD Dive team members speed off to the scene where a body was found on Lake Austin. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)
APD Dive team members speed off to the scene where a body was found on Lake Austin. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man whose body was found in Lake Austin near the Pennybacker bridge Friday morning has been identified as 40-year-old Mark Anthony Cerrillo. Austin police say Cerrillo’s body was found three days after he was involved in a boat crash the night of Tuesday, Jan. 23.

When the two fishing boats collided, people living along the Lake Austin shoreline heard screaming and called 911, leading to a multi-agency search for a missing person.

After hours of searching, Austin police said they were ending the search because they believed everyone was accounted for. First responders also got a report from a witness that someone was seen swimming to the shore and getting out of the water. Police no longer believe that was the case.

A 50-year-old involved in the crash was rushed to the hospital where doctors had to amputate his arm and leg. A third person had minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Authorities have not indicated who was on which boat.

Lake Austin Boat Crash

