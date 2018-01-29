Body of fisherman found after Lake Austin boat crash identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man whose body was found in Lake Austin near the Pennybacker bridge Friday morning has been identified as 40-year-old Mark Anthony Cerrillo. Austin police say Cerrillo’s body was found three days after he was involved in a boat crash the night of Tuesday, Jan. 23.

When the two fishing boats collided, people living along the Lake Austin shoreline heard screaming and called 911, leading to a multi-agency search for a missing person.

After hours of searching, Austin police said they were ending the search because they believed everyone was accounted for. First responders also got a report from a witness that someone was seen swimming to the shore and getting out of the water. Police no longer believe that was the case.

A 50-year-old involved in the crash was rushed to the hospital where doctors had to amputate his arm and leg. A third person had minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Authorities have not indicated who was on which boat.

Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Police dive teams responded to Lake Austin near the Loop 360 Bridge. APD Dive team members speed off to the scene where a body was found on Lake Austin. Austin Police Department's dive team on the scene near the 360 Bridge on Lake Travis. An Austin Fire Department boat crew searches for a missing boater after a collision on Lake Austin near the Loop 360 bridge on Jan. 23, 2018. Crews respond to a boat collision in Lake Austin near the Loop 360/Pennybacker Bridge on Jan. 23, 2018. Austin officials survey two boats that crashed on Lake Austin near the Loop 360 bridge on Jan. 23, 2018.