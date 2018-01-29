Austin high-schoolers get compost bins after two years of trying

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group of high school students, frustrated by the slow implementation of compost bins in Austin ISD schools, succeeded last week in getting the receptacles installed next to the trash and recycling bins in their cafeteria.

It capped off two years of work for the Austin High School students, from planning the project, to tracking down district personnel and making their case for composting. Now, one of the three landfill dumpsters behind the cafeteria has been replaced with a compost dumpster, and AISD is closer to its goal of helping the city of Austin reach its zero waste by 2040 goal.

The bins allow students to compost what they don’t eat and also much of what they use to eat, including the cups, bowls and milk cartons the cafeteria provides.

“We have to have a monitor at each bin just to help kids like sort through their own trash and make sure they’re not just throwing everything away in one bin,” said Lucia Hagert, a senior at Austin High School. She’s part of the group of four students that got the compost bins for the school.

KXAN’s Chris Davis is LIVE at Austin High School on KXAN News Today with how the new system works

“During our sophomore year we traveled to Costa Rica,” she said. It was part of a class, and there, they learned about sustainability and protecting the environment. “When we got back we were like, we want to do a system similar to theirs.”

They put together a plan — admittedly starting a little too big. “We wanted to bring composting to every classroom,” said Margaret Apperson, another student in that group. They scaled back the idea and worked to get it in front of administrators.

“We had a plan, and we wanted to do it, and we were passionate about it,” Apperson said, “but it still took us such a long time to do it.”

There were hiccups along the two-year journey to implement composting, including staff changes. But, the students weren’t going to let that deter them. “We actually marched down to AISD offices at one point during our first semester” of senior year, Hagert said.

They were looking for the district’s sustainability manager; that got AISD’s attention, she said, and just a matter of weeks later, the compost bins are in use. Texas Disposal Systems, which already picks up landfill trash and recycling from the school, picks up the compost, too.

“There are no cons to the system,” Apperson said.

The students expect it to be difficult to get student buy-in at the start, which is why they’re stationing monitors at the bins and taping up examples of what goes in each for now. They hope within a few weeks, their classmates will sort their refuse without reminders.

It’s a victory for the students who are set to graduate this year, a sustainable treasure from what used to be just trash.

“Just like getting them to trust us and see that we wanted to take initiative and be responsible and that we really cared,” Hagert said, “I think that is what really showed.”