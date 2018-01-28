Three teens accused of shooting man in attempted robbery Saturday

Related Coverage Shooting injures man, teen in west Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is accusing three teens of being part of an attempted robbery that sent a 21-year-old man to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries according to an arrest affidavit.

TCSO deputies were called to assist EMS at the intersection of Sararcen Road and San Juan Road at 4:54 p.m. Saturday. The caller stated that a man had run by with blood all over and that there were multiple gunshots. A second caller reported seeing lots of kids running down the street and cars speeding off according to the affidavit.

When deputies arrived they were able to detain David Orion Dewey-Haagensen, 17; Jesus Corrales, 17 and a 16-year-old male at the scene and recover the shotgun that is believed to have been used in the shooting.

In an interview with deputies, the unidentified 21-year-old victim reported that he had been snap-chatting with the 16-year-old whom he knew from the neighborhood. The victim said the 16-year-old asked him whether he was at home and the victim confirmed that he was. Moments later, the victim says there was a knock at his door on Lancer Lane but when he opened, the 16-year-old and two masked men were at the door with a shotgun demanding that he give them everything he had.

The victim told deputies that he grabbed the barrel of the shotgun as he was shot in the face. He said before he released the barrel he was shot a second time in the left shoulder. The victim says he turned to run toward the rear of the home, but was shot a third time in the back. He says he ran into his bedroom and barricaded himself in.

Corrales told police that he was picked up by Dewey-Haagensen, the 16-year-old juvenile and another person he identified as Kevin to go “hit a lick”- a slang term meaning to rob someone. Corrales says Dewey-Haagensen had the shotgun, he had a knife and the 16-year-old had a fake BB gun. He says the plan was to rob the victim of his weed but after he was shot they all ran off.

They did not make it far as neighbors were able to tackle them and bring them back to the scene.

EMS transported Dewey-Haagemsem to the hospital for injuries he sustained while attempting to flee the scene. The 21-year-old victim was also transported to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries and the 16-year-old juvenile was taken to the Gardner Betts Juvenile Detention Center.

Corrales is currently being held at the Travis County Jail on a $50,000 bond.