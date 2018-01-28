Texas inmate says he killed fellow prisoner

ROSHARON, Texas (AP) — Texas prison officials say an inmate serving a life sentence for capital murder in Bexar County has confessed to the slaying of a fellow inmate earlier this month at a Southeast Texas prison.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Jason Clark says while the slaying remains under investigation, Alfred Brosig told authorities he killed 57-year-old Kenneth Johnson at the Ramsey I Unit in Brazoria County, south of Houston, on Jan. 17.

The Houston Chronicle reports other inmates say Johnson had a radio cord wrapped around his neck and Brosig blew “farewell kisses” as he was led from his cell.

Brusig’s prison record goes back to 1990. He’s now in a prison psychiatric unit.

Johnson was serving 18 years for engaging in organized criminal activity in Navarro County, south of Dallas.

___

