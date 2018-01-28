Pickups crash in NE Austin, ejecting and injuring 1 man

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A man was injured when he was ejected from his pickup truck in a crash in northeast Austin Sunday afternoon, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

It happened at about 2:54 p.m. near the intersection of Daffan Lane and Johnny Morris Road just south of SH 290, said ATC EMS.

Two pickups were involved in the crash – a red pickup landed on its side and a white pickup appeared to be bent in half where the cab meets the bed.

Medics treated a man in his 20s with serious injuries but said they were not expected to threaten his life. He was then taken to Dell Seton Medical Center.

No other people were taken to the hospital, and ATC EMS said people could expect traffic delays while crews continue to investigate the scene.